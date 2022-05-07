NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to post sales of $63.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $52.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $255.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $259.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $277.47 million, with estimates ranging from $268.17 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,293,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NXRT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.16. 90,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,653. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

