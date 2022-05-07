NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 8,800 ($109.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($97.44) to GBX 7,280 ($90.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($115.55) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($88.69) to GBX 6,900 ($86.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,253.75 ($103.11).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,948 ($74.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,180.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,195.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,578 ($69.68) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($105.98).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

