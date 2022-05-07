NextDAO Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $76,660.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,338,491,520 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,259,411 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

