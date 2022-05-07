NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) & Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Financial Contrast

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25% Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Healthcare Triangle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.37 $9.52 million $0.01 1,977.98 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.71 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NextGen Healthcare and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 0 2 4 0 2.67 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Healthcare Triangle on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions. It also provides population health solutions, consisting of NextGen Population Health Core, NextGen Population Health Value Management, and NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management; connected health solutions, comprising of NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Share, and NextGen Health Data Hub; and managed services, such as NextGen Managed Cloud Services and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services. . In addition, the company offers provides training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, and installation services; and client and support services. Further, it provides consulting services, which include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

