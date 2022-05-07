NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

NXGN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 443,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,977.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

