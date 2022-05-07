Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NKLA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 18,547,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Nikola has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 33.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

