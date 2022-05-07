Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.09. 638,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,999. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

