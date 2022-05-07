nmcn (LON:NMCN) Trading Down 91.5%

nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 91.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.47).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.96.
nmcn Company Profile (LON:NMCN)
