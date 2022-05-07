Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.23. The company has a market cap of C$629.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.56.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSR shares. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

