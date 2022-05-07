Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Lowered to C$10.75 at Cormark

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a tender rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.23. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.32 million and a P/E ratio of -262.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -406.03%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

