Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to announce $21.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.37 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $18.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $143.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,354,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,303,970. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $8,510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,193,738 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 560,873 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 513,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

