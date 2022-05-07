Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

