Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4653 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NHYDY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

