Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.51.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

