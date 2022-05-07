NS Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.52. 4,024,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,020. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

