NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,882. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.46 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

