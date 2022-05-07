NS Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,194.23. The company had a trading volume of 689,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,167. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,182.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,320.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.