NS Partners Ltd Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,735. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.65. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

