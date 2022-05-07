NS Partners Ltd Has $22.63 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

HON stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $195.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

