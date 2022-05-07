NS Partners Ltd Has $27.98 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,756,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,873,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,538,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,025,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Moody’s stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.44. 1,061,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.39 and a 200 day moving average of $354.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $287.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.