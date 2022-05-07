NS Partners Ltd Has $43.55 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.12. 3,635,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

