NS Partners Ltd Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.76. 3,353,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,911. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.96 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.46.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

