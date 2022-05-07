NTB Financial Corp Buys Shares of 146,100 Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. NTB Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 998,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,964. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPE. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ampio Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

