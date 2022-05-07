NTB Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,464 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

NYSE:AA traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $61.04. 5,591,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,628. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

