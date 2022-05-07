NTB Financial Corp Invests $250,000 in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE:PSB traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.45. 1,331,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.68. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSB. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.