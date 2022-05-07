NTB Financial Corp Invests $309,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.60. 2,773,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

