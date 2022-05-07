NTB Financial Corp Invests $349,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,803. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

