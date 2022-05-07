NTB Financial Corp Makes New $322,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,210,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,665,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

