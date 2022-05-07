NTB Financial Corp Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,206 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock traded down $19.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $466.56 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

