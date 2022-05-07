NTB Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,366 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after buying an additional 713,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,065. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

