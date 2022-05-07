NULS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.52 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. NULS has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00320404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00205678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00478164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00039532 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,630.62 or 1.95499272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

