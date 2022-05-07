NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 844,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,368. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -161.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 842,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 230,993 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

