NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.207-$1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. 801,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,367. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.94.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NuVasive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

