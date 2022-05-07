nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NVT opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

