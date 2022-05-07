NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $48,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,940 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $97,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 36,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,325. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.02.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.