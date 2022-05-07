NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $48,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,940 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $97,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 36,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
