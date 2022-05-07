Oasis Network Price Tops $0.16 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $547.34 million and $28.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

