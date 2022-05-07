ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

