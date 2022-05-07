Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $266.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

