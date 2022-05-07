Omni One Day Volume Tops $42.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Omni has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00008347 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00267588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014524 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003052 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,341 coins and its circulating supply is 563,025 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

