On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) to announce $179.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.37 million to $186.99 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990.10 million to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million.

ONON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ON by 714.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $183,915,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

