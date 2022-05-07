OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $3.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,003,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984,990.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,417.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after buying an additional 573,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 15.6% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 345,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in OncoCyte by 12.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 740,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 613,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,142. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

