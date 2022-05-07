Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.35

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$74.35 and last traded at C$74.56, with a volume of 108070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Onex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$81.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.69.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.