Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ooma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.