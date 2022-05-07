Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 43000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

