Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 852,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,800. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

