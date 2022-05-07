Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OTEX traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,617. Open Text has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Open Text by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

