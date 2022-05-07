OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.37 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00203806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00468850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039373 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.49 or 1.97629497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

