Oppenheimer Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $225.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.47.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $193.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $190.65 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

