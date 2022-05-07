OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OPFI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. 134,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. OppFi has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

OPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.