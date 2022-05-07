OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0268 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $334,531.67 and approximately $52,372.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00194123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00200812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00468454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.81 or 1.99452055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

